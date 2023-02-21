A 1-1 draw with Bristol City left the Black Cats fifth in the table with less than a third of the season to play, and Mowbray knows his talented young squad are capable of competing with any other side in the league on their day.

However, he has previously warned that a squad lacking depth in some key areas is vulnerable to any further injuries. He is also mindful of the need to keep adapting himself as teams become increasingly aware of his key threats, and come up with ways of combating them.

Mowbray will rotate his side again at Rotherham United on Tuesday night amid a hectic schedule. His experience at Championship level tells him that his young group still has a long way to go.

"I'm not [excited] at this moment, put it this way," Mowbray said.

"We were second at Blackburn Rovers on February 12th, and we finished eighth. You can't get carried away, you just have to look to the next game, the squad you've got and who you're playing. Keep going, tick the games off.

"Every game is difficult, a banana skin and a game you can lose in this division. You have to stay humble and keep working hard, and that's what we're doing.

"We're training every day to how we want to play: get on the turn, pass forward, look forward, run forward - and we have to keep believing that's what is going to do us there. Yet every team we play is looking to see how they can put the fires out, how to stop Roberts and Amad. Jack will feel that attention pretty soon I'm sure.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"So we have to look at other ways [to play], [to] answer the questions that these teams pose to us."

One advantage Sunderland have is a growing feel good factor as they make a more successful return to the level than many had anticipated.

Mowbray says the message from above hasn't changed as he continues to try and develop players while winning games. He feels the current progress shows it's an approach that's working for all parties.

"At my previous club, we built the expectation up coming out of League One because with each season we were adding better players," Mowbray said.

"Here, I felt from coming in that consolidation was going to be OK this year. I'm not aiming for that because we want to win every game. We want to entertain and I'm trying to create the things I talked about with the owner when I came, to be bold in the way we play and the selection of the team. To try and play with the ball, and be creative. And every team I've ever managed, if you don't work hard you won't play.

