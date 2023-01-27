Sunderland suffered a major blow this week when it was confirmed that the midfielder had suffered an ACL injury in the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last Sunday, bringing an early end to his season.

Mowbray, who admitted he had taken the news 'really badly', said no decisions had been taken at this stage but added everyone at the club was fully aware of the role Evans had played in lifting the club firstly out of League One and then into the upper reaches of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think at this moment everything is pretty raw," Mowbray said.

"What I do know is that there will be conversations over the next few days. You can understand that it is a difficult situation for everybody, and there's a lot to take in.

"Corry's advisors and the club will sit down and discuss it, and I would say that we're all very mindful of what Corry has given to this club. I wasn't here but when he arrived I'm sure there were some difficult and some tough days. He is a proper football man and I know that he will have steadied that dressing room, given it some structure and set some standards and values.

"I'm pretty sure this club will do the correct thing by Corry Evans."

Mowbray is hopeful that he will see Evans in a Sunderland shirt again and made clear that he believes he is a player who will have an impact around the Academy of Light even as he sets out on the long road back from injury.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans

“Corry is just a really professional footballer, understands his job, does his work everyday, sets the standards in the dressing room," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will maintain that, he is still going to be around the place even though he will be in the treatment room for a while.