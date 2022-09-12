Tony Mowbray handed boost as Sunderland man pictured in training following minor injury
Edouard Michut has been spotted in training with Sunderland following a minor injury.
Head coach Tony Mowbray last week revealed that Michut had suffered a minor injury setback as he builds towards his Sunderland debut.
Michut joined the club initially on loan until the end of the season, with the Black Cats holding an option to convert it into a permanent deal.
Mowbray put on a behind-closed-doors friendly last week to push Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba closer to being involved in first-team action, but Michut was not involved.
However, the Frenchman was spotted training at the Academy of Light with Mowbray watching after the club posted a video on social media.
Speaking last week, Mowbray said: “We put on a bounce game the other day against the U18s/21s. We managed to get Jewison Bennette a game, Amad played as well, Abdoullah Ba too.
“Edouard Michut has got a slight strain, I think the first couple of days of training was probably a bit more intense than what he's been used too recently, so he didn't play and is probably a week or two behind the others.
“You have to be careful with these boys, we gave Amad a runout on Monday because he's had a full pre-season and is up and running a bit more.
“We can see the talent with the other lads, how fast they are. We just to need to see a bit more of them every day. If the team is functioning and doing alright, it gives you the chance to give them a bit longer on the training ground and get used to the tempo a bit more.”