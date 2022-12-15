Stewart had been expected to return against West Brom on Monday night at the Stadium of Light but Mowbray opted for caution after the Scot reported some further discomfort in his thigh.

The striker had played an hour in a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough last week, and after a full training session on Thursday the head coach is hopeful that his return is night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get wary of saying what’s going to happen because I said yes [he would be available] last week when I was asked about Ross on the back of him having played for 60 minutes,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

"But he’s had a full training session today.

“It was quite an intense training session in the snow. Fingers crossed there’s no reaction tomorrow, and then he will hopefully travel with us. Let’s see if we can get him included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did say that last week, and I understand there was a frustration that he wasn’t on the squad list for the midweek game, but fingers crossed there’s no reaction after training today and then he trains tomorrow and gets on the coach with us.”

Stewart’s future has been the subject of intense speculation with his long-term contract status still unresolved, but Mowbray says he has no doubt that the striker’s focus is on getting back on the pitch and helping the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray himself is relishing the prospect of selecting a player who scored a superb brace in the only game he has been able to select him for, against Rotherham United earlier in the season.

“It’s no surprise if Ross is getting linked with other teams,” Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a good player – I know his data is still right up there at the top end of the division for strikers.

“I see a lad who wants to train, wants to work and wants to help our team. I see him grafting away at what he does, and when I watch the training, I see a really good player who links the play really well as well as getting on the end of things that come into the box. We’re just looking forward to having him back in the fold really and for him to help us win some football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the noise going around him, I can’t really affect that. I just try to keep the relationship strong so he knows how important he is to our team and club.