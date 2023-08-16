Tony Mowbray says he believes Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette are on the right track despite the challenge they face breaking into the Sunderland XI on a regular basis.

Ba and Bennette joined the club just under a year ago but have suffered some frustration in the early weeks of the season, part of the side beaten 5-2 by Hartlepool United in the final pre-season friendly before a Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Crewe Alexandra a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither have been able to command a regular place in the starting XI, though Ba has made 29 appearances across all competitions with some important contributions along the way. For now, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke remain Mowbray's preferred options from the wing.

Ba has been used in a number of positions during his time at the club but Mowbray and the coaching staff have settled on the wide positions as his best route to making an impact for the time being.

And while Mowbray knows they would probably both have liked to have started more regularly, he says they are making good progress when you take into account their age and the fact that they are still adapting to life in a new country.

"I'm sure they would have hoped to have broken through that glass ceiling but in my mind they have got a very difficult task, they are trying to dislodge Patrick Roberts or Jack Clarke from our team because we see them both being wide attackers really," Mowbray explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're still working on the language and therefore that natural integration. I don't have the stats to hand on how much they've played but it feels to me as if Abdoullah would be well into double figures for appearances in the Championship and is that progression for him? I think so.

"Jewison has come off the bench a few times and again, he's really delicate of age, he's still only 18 I think. So I don't sit here and judge other than that they need to keep working, improving their weaknesses after training with the coaches," Mowbray added.

"Jewison needs to keep working on skipping past people and putting good quality crosses in, on getting to the back stick when it's on the opposite flank. Abdoullah has got wonderful talent and dynamic talent, and we feel he's probably better cutting in from wide rather than playing in the middle. I think he just has to be patient and the days where it's not quite working for Clarke, he becomes the option. There were good signs against Real Mallorca, for example.

"They're doing OK. And I think that's OK, if that makes sense. They're young lads trying to break through at a Championship club and that's not easy, you don't just turn up and get in the team. They're young players who have to try and break in and there is tough competition for them in their positions. "