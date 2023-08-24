Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt could return to the Sunderland squad at Coventry City this weekend, though they are at this stage highly unlikely to feature in the game.

The pair have both been back in training this week as they close in on a return from their injuries.

Head coach Tony Mowbray can this season name nine substitutes on his bench, and the injury to Patrick Roberts last weekend means his senior options are largely limited.

As such, he believes it could be a good opportunity to bring them into the group as they prepare to step up their comeback.

Both will likely be given minutes in an U21 match at some stage before a Championship return.

"If you see them on the bench, it doesn't mean they are going to play," Mowbray said.

"It means we are integrating them back into the squad, travelling with the team, eating with the team, listening to the team meetings, getting back into the environment.

"Embo has been out for eight months, and he has been training for less than a week - three or four days - but I might still stick him on the bench.

"Jenson could probably do that as well, but don't expect them to come onto the pitch."

Chris Rigg will also return to the squad on Saturday after being sidelined with concussion, though he is again unlikely to feature prominently in the game.

"He's right on the cusp of it, so he can't play for the U21s on Friday night at West Brom because of the concussion protocol but that is the last day," Mowbray said.

"So the first day he can [play] is Saturday.

"We'll probably take him with us on Saturday and if he makes the bench, it is unlikely he will get on but every time he's with the team and travelling and around the environment is a positive for him.

"He's come through all the stages of the protocol fine, he just hasn't trained or played.

"It's a bit unusual, I suppose, because he hasn't kicked a ball in two weeks and then you throw him straight in on the bench.

"You can see the squad, though, we've picked up one or two injuries - Patrick [Roberts] being one of those - and we need to fill the bench."

While Roberts has been sidelined for the next two Championship fixtures, Mowbray is confident that his absence will be a short-term one.

"Patrick's injury is pretty short-term, it's a low-grade injury," Mowbray said.

"He's a stick-on in our team. Some players come in and come out, but Pat generally plays every game and in my period here he has been very robust and has been available for just about all the time. So he will be a loss for us.