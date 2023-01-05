Tony Mowbray has confirmed that he intends to rotate his side and give an opportunity to some of his younger players, but will also ensure that his team is strong enough to play against a very competitive League One side.

Only Lynden Gooch is fit enough to potentially return to the squad from those absent against Blackpool, though there is some hope that Corry Evans and Danny Batth could join him when the Black Cats return to Championship action next Saturday against Swansea City.

"Lynden Gooch has trained today so I think he'll come with us, which is good news," Mowbray said.

"Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins - they won't be coming with us. Batth is the closest but I don't think any of the others will be back for Swansea next weekend either. Same with Alex Pritchard.

"Corry Evans isn't travelling for this game but I am hopeful that he'll be back for Swansea City.

"The numbers are quite low - we haven't really got the players to change the team significantly. So some players will get an opportunity but mostly they are players who will have featured at some stage recently anyway.

"For Sunderland, every game is serious and we want to win. It is an opportunity for some younger players to get on the grass and play for this football club, so it's about getting the balance right.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"Hopefully we put a team out that can be very competitive and win the match because I know that Shrewsbury Town are going to be very, very competitive. I have to make sure I get the balance right so we're not too young, too small, and they have too much for us physically. That said, they do have some good players as well.

"I'm expecting a tough game and we have to be at our best to ask questions of them."