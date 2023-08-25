Tony Mowbray says that Ross Stewart is making encouraging progress in his return from injury.

Mowbray has previously said the striker is targeting the end of September to make his full return to competitive action and the head coach believes he is on target judging by his current status.

Stewart is now working on the grass at the Academy of Light every day, and could step up his comeback towards the end of the international break behind the scenes.

It has given Mowbray some hope that his striker issues will begin to ease as the campaign progress, with some hope that summer signing Eliezer Mayende will be close to a return after that international break in early September.

Work is ongoing to add at least one more forward to the squad before the transfer window shuts next Friday, with the club heavily linked with a move for Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn.

"I have to sit here and be confident that by the end of this window we'll have some strikers in the building and by the end of the international break, the likes off Ross Stewart who's out on the grass kicking balls about every day now, who's to say he's not about ready," Mowbray said.

"Eliezer is telling me he's only two or three weeks away as well.

"We're not at the stage where we have a date for his return, it's too early for that.

"It's just one where you have to watch this space, I think.

"Maybe at the end of the international break there might be the potential that he plays in an internal game behind closed doors here, that's about where he is in my mind. We'll have to wait and see.

"It's just a nice feeling to think that if we get one or two strikers in this week, and then Ross Stewart gets fit... and then young Eliezer gets fit and then of course you've got Hemir.