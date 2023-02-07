Cirkin was punched by goalkeeper George Long after beating him to a free kick, and was knocked out as a result. Sunderland's celebrations were brief as Cirkin's team-mates immediately called for medical assistance. He was able to get to his feet before being substituted shortly afterwards.

The former Spurs youngster is now going through the concussion protocols, which means he will not be able to face Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

However, there was some hope that Cirkin might be able to begin a phased return to action on Tuesday, which means he has not yet been ruled out of Reading's visit to Wearside this weekend.

Dennis Cirkin suffered a concussion scoring Sunderland's equaliser at Millwall

"You have to get to a point with the concussion protocols where you are completely free of symptoms before you can do anything," Mowbray said.

"Yesterday he wasn't, so he wasn't able to do anything. This morning there was a meeting to make an assessment and the hope was that Dennis might then be able to get back on a bike and start [building back up to training].

"There's a timescale with it so he obviously won't play against Fulham. If he has been able to get back on the bike today then there is at this stage a chance he could play on Saturday, providing there are no further symptoms."

The return of Luke O'Nien from suspension has handed Mowbray a welcome boost ahead of a busy schedule of fixtures for the Black Cats, strengthening both his defensive depth and experience.

Mowbray's biggest concern ahead of Fulham's visit is that with Joe Gelhardt cup-tied, he does not have a recognised striker.

O'Nien has cheekily thrown his hat into the ring to reprise a striking role he has played before, though Mowbray is at this stage resisting the temptation.

He has also hinted that he is unlikely to bring Alex Pritchard straight back into the starting XI, despite his excellent impact at Millwall.

Mowbray is keen to protect Pritchard for the month ahead, as his previous attempt to return from a calf problem ended in a recurrence at Wigan Athletic.

"I'm not sure Pritch is ready to be thrown in and play as a false nine or No.10," Mowbray said.

"We have to look at the players we've got. Whether we play Amad a bit higher up the pitch...we'll see. I don't want to sit here and tell Fulham what our team is going to be. We'll have a team that hopefully is very competitive and the fans who come to watch will see a Sunderland team fighting for every ball.

"The opposition are a very talented group of individuals and are sitting sixth in the Premier League. It won't be gung-ho but we will be brave."