Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are pushing hard to try and sign attacking reinforcements before the start of the new Championship season, and is optimistic that they will be able to conclude some business before Ipswich Town's visit.

Sunderland held an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as they prepare for their two final pre-season friendlies, after which Mowbray confirmed that Ross Stewart might not be back in regular action until late September.

That leaves summer signing Hemir as the club's only fit and available striker for the start of the campaign, as it stands.

Hemir has scored twice in three pre-season appearances and Mowbray is confident that he has an exciting future at the club, but he is conscious of putting too much pressure on the 19-year-old as he adjusts to his new environment.

The club are also pursuing more cover and competition for Anthony Patterson, with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop expected to join sometime next week once the club's tour of the US ends early next week.

"I think we still need some additions at the top end of the pitch and we're working really hard behind the scenes to make that happen," Mowbray said.

"I'm pretty confident that given the timescale to the first game, we'll have some help in that area. "That said, Hemir has shown that he is a goal threat. He's got goals from inside the box a couple of times, he looks as if there are goals in him. I've watched him in training and with that right foot, he can slap the ball in the back of the net. He just has to get up to speed with us, really, and what's expected out of possession. Once that penny drops, he's going to be a good player.

"At the moment I think we need to supplement him and make sure we're not relying too much on him. I'm pretty confident we'll get some business done in the next ten days and beyond that, before the end of the window."