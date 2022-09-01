Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats unveiled three new signings at half time of the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

Edouard Michut has joined on a loan with an option to buy, while Adboullah Ba has signed a long-term deal after joining from Le Havre. Winger Amad Diallo has joined from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Sunderland still want cover up front and in defence, with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke a key target but increasingly expected to stay on the south coast beyond Thursday’s deadline.

Mowbray said the club had some ‘disappointments’ this week but were still waiting on some deals.

He also signalled his happiness to work within the model of recruiting young players who could take time to develop.

“I’ve been involved in some conversations all day today,” Mowbray said.

"We’ve had some disappointments in some calls that we’ve made but we are still hoping and waiting for others.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

“I’ve always said put talent in your football club. It doesn’t matter if they are not ready yet. An example would be signing Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn at 18-year-old from Nottingham Forest. You have to wait two or three years and now everyone looks at the talent he has.

“I think some of these young lads that we’ve signed, lets hope that they do it next week. Watching a bit of training from my window today, they looked direct, powerful and clever with the ball. They are going to get the fans off their seats.

“But football isn’t just about dribbling, it’s about personality, character and drive and emotion. Players who come to the game here have to grasp that this is English football where in the North East, it’s brilliant when they do amazing run and dribbles but the fans expect them to win headers and tackles. My job is to try and bring that out of them.”

A flurry of incoming deals could also yet lead to some loan departures at Sunderland, though that remains to be seen.