News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tony Mowbray explains why Ross Stewart isn't in the Sunderland squad to face West Brom

Ross Stewart hasn’t been named in Sunderland’s squad to face West Brom as Tony Mowbray still feels it’s too soon for the striker to return.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stewart has been sidelined for over three months with a thigh issue but has returned to training and played a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough last week.

Stewart scored in the game against Boro but Sunderland are still being cautious after a lengthy setback.

Hide Ad
Read More
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire - with some quickly approach...
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Ahead of the match against West Brom at the Stadium of Light Mowbray said: “Ross played his first 60 minutes last week and although his return to competitive football is imminent, we didn’t feel the need to rush him back, and felt tonight’s game was a little too soon after playing midweek.”

Stewart could return when Sunderland travel to Hull on Saturday.

Hide Ad

Sunderland XI to face West Brom: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Pritchard, Amad, Simms

Subs: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Dajaku, Roberts, Clarke

Ross StewartWest BromTony MowbraySunderlandBoro