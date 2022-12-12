Stewart has been sidelined for over three months with a thigh issue but has returned to training and played a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough last week.

Stewart scored in the game against Boro but Sunderland are still being cautious after a lengthy setback.

Ahead of the match against West Brom at the Stadium of Light Mowbray said: “Ross played his first 60 minutes last week and although his return to competitive football is imminent, we didn’t feel the need to rush him back, and felt tonight’s game was a little too soon after playing midweek.”