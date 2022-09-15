Embleton has been used mostly from the bench since Sunderland's return to the Championship and made a devastating impact at Reading on Wednesday night, registering two assists within minutes of replacing Ellis Simms.

Sunderland are still waiting to learn exactly how long they are likely to be without Simms for, and with no other fit senior striker in the squad any period of absence will open the door for another attacking midfielder to come into the side.

Mowbray says he has been impressed both with Embleton's attitude and ability since arriving on Wearside: “He's a wonderful player.

"They’re all different personalities and I like Elliot's confidence in himself. I talk to Elliot a lot and he’s another lad with lots of talent.

"He needs to know the manager has faith in talent and wants to play talented footballers. Yet football is a balance. I can’t just stick six or seven of them in the team and we get beat 5-4 every week. Football’s a balance.

"I go back to soldiers and artists and you can only put so many artists in the team, especially away from a home at a team that were second or third in the league.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton

"I like good footballers and they’ll get plenty of opportunities to play. There’s plenty of aches and pains in the dressing room tonight, a lot of people have cramp and we could have taken another two or three off the pitch. Football is hard, and they’ve got to go again in a couple of days’ time.

"I think Elliot understands, he will get his opportunities and if he's doing well, creating and scoring goals, he'll keep playing."