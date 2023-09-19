Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray believes Jobe Bellingham will relish the opportunity to test himself in a new role as he prepares to drop deeper against Blackburn Rovers.

Pierre Ekwah has been ruled out of the trip to Blackburn Rovers with a dead leg, and is likely to absent for the visit of Cardiff City on Sunday as well.

Jobe has primarily played as an attacking midfielder so far this season, and the lack of strikers available at the start of the season meant that has in fact been more often than not the most advanced player in the team - scoring a brace against Rotherham United in the team's first win of the season.

Sunderland opted not to sign an additional central midfielder in the closing stages of the window despite seeing Jay Matete suffer a long-term injury, which Mowbray says was primarily because of the faith in Jobe.

With Bradley Dack also sidelined on Wednesday night, there could well be a first start of the season for Alex Pritchard.

Mowbray believes Jobe will still offer a goal threat even from a deeper position.

"We felt that Jobe was a safety net for us if we couldn't get someone in, because it's no good just going out and bringing a midfield player in who doesn't do the job - can't do the job - just because he is a midfield player," Mowbray said.

"We try to bring the right players in, at the right age, and with the right potential.

"Jobe's role doesn't change that much, to be honest. Because of his running capacity, he can still get into really, really, dangerous areas from the [deeper] position.

"I think he should actually relish it a little bit more, this job and this role that he is being asked to do now.

"I know he won't be fazed by it because he's like a football encyclopedia inside his head. He will understand the role, and I'm sure he will relish it and make sure it works."

Sunderland will also be without Dennis Cirkin again on Wednesday night, handing another opportunity to Niall Huggins as he continues his long-term comeback.

"The most impressive thing about Niall is that he just does it, I think back last season when we had to just chuck him in against Birmingham City having not played at all, and how good he was on that night," Mowbray said.

"It was the same the other day. And then there's no arguing at half time when I tell him he's coming off because we need a bit more creativity, that it's nothing against his performance but just to help the team get over the line.

