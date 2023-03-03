Tony Mowbray explains Sunderland's big contract challenge - and the reasons for optimism
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland's success will make it harder to secure new contracts for their most talented youngsters but he remains hopeful that the club are making solid progress.
The Black Cats are believed to be in advanced talks with Dan Neil over a fresh deal after his excellent first season at Championship level, with the 21-year-old being scouted on a weekly basis by a number of Premier League clubs.
Neil signed a new contract in the early stages of last season that runs until next summer, but Sunderland are keen to recognise his continued progress since then.
Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who is also being tracked by Premier League clubs, signed a new deal last summer that runs until 2026 - leaving the club in a strong position.
Player contracts do not come under Mowbray's role as head coach but he says he believes it is something that the club are proactively looking to address.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said that the club remains keen to secure Ross Stewart on a new long-term deal.
"That isn't my domain, but I'm sure that those conversations are happening with our talented young players," he said of Neil's situation.
"I'm sure the club are looking at it.
"This club has a structure and a balance.This is why I find it really interesting in football, clubs find it difficult sometimes to break structures and that's why I'm never sat here stamping my feet and telling them we should be doing this or that, it's not my job. It's my job to coach the team.
"But I see these dilemmas: the better the team does with these players of 21,22,23, if they are very good then their agents will be being enticed by the huge riches of the Premier League. It becomes difficult to get those deals done but hopefully they can be, because especially with the local lads... they want to play for their team in the Premier League and they understand that somewhere down the line they can become legendary players at the club and be well paid along the way, and enjoy the success along the way of playing in front of these amazing supporters."