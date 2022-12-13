The Black Cats striker hasn’t played a competitive match for over three months due to a thigh injury, but did start a behind-closed-doors match against Middlesbrough last week.

Despite stepping up his recovery, Stewart wasn’t named in the squad as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

“If Ross isn’t ready in his mind, and not fit, then he’s not ready,” explained Mowbray after the match.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

"We have to deal with that, and we’ve dealt with it for the last three-and-a-bit months. I don’t see that we should be gambling with Ross Stewart if he’s feeling some discomfort in the area where he’s been injured.

"He played 60 minutes midweek in a bounce game, and I think he just felt a bit delicate after that game. He didn’t feel anything during it, but we’re just taking that precaution of not forcing him into a situation where he damages it.

"We’ll give it as long as it needs, but hopefully that’s only for days rather than weeks.

“The practice game was Wednesday, and he was cooling down on the Thursday and just said he felt something. There haven’t been many training days since then.

"He didn’t train on Saturday or Sunday because he just said he was feeling something. It’s not something we need to scan or anything. The medical department aren’t too worried about it.

"It’s really a conversation with the boy, and if he’s a bit uncomfortable, why would we throw him in? Why would you throw him in, and then he comes after the game and he’s torn where he’s feeling a bit of discomfort?

"I just think you’ve got to let things settle down. He hadn’t played any football for more than three months, then he played 60 minutes in a game we controlled him in.

"He scored, looked sharp and is ready to go. He didn’t complain of anything during the game, and came off after 60 minutes feeling a million dollars. But then the next day, he was just feeling a bit tight and stiff.

“Give him a day or two to settle down, and hopefully he’ll be feeling fine.

Sunderland will now prepare for a trip to Hull on Saturday, before a home fixture against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Asked if Stewart will be available for the Hull match, Mowbray replied: “Will he fit for the Hull game? I don’t know, I’m not a physio, let’s wait and see.

"I think the player always has an input into it. I’m sure he’s been out that long that the player doesn’t want to come back and break down – he wants to be 100% right.