Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's increased competition for places in attacking positions has led to Jewison Bennette's recent absence from the matchday squad but Tony Mowbray insists that the youngster will be better off in the long run for featuring regularly in the U21 side.

With Bradley Dack and Adil Aouchiche returning to fitness, and Eliezer Mayenda now available for selection, Bennette has not been named in any of Sunderland's last four squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Tony Mowbray has explained that is at least partly a collaborative decision, with the 19-year-old agreeing that when there is a scheduling clash, he is better off playing a full game in the U21 side rather than risking getting no football at all in the senior group.

Mowbray says that reflects well on Bennette's attitude and application, and will serve him well in months and years ahead.

"Jewison is fine, these squad issues are going to be around [as players return] and I have to make the decisions as to who is going to play and who isn't," Mowbray said.

"I've had a few conversations with Jewison, he wants to be playing football and he doesn't want his international situation with Costa Rica to be disturbed too much. That's why he's been playing for the U21s, because if he sits on our bench and gets a few minutes... he might as well get 90 minutes with the U21s. These are the discussions I've had with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would never push him to go and play in the U21s, we have discussed it and his attitude is that it is better to get 90 minutes on a Friday night than five minutes or no minutes the next day. That is a huge credit to him, and it is only going to stand him in good stead moving forward. At his age, he just needs to be playing football. That's what the kid wants to do - so I would view it as a real positive. It says a lot about him, it's positive."