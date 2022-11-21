Diamond joined League One side Lincoln on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has scored five league goals in 12 appearances for The Imps.

The 22-year-old did return to the Academy of Light when Lincoln were playing Bristol City in the EFL Cup earlier this month.

Diamond had already played for Sunderland in the opening round of the competition and was therefore cup-tied for the fixture, while he had been rested for an FA Cup match against Chippenham Town the weekend before.

Jack Diamond playing for Sunderland in pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid

“It was only one day because he was cup-tied and didn’t play in the FA Cup for them so he came and trained," said Mowbray when asked about Diamond. ”That was all. It was nothing other than that.

“He looked alright to me. We haven’t discussed what is happening with him and the bottom line is there’s no point him coming back if he doesn’t get in the team.”

Sunderland will have competition for places in the attacking positions after the World Cup break, with strikers Ellis Simms and, hopefully, Ross Stewart set to be available again following injury setbacks.

The Black Cats also have Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Amad, Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette competing to play in the side, meaning opportunities would be limited for Diamond.

“Ross will be available, Ellis will be available, if he’s going to come and be number 18, 19, 20, he’s better off playing football wherever he’s playing football,” added Mowbray when discussing Diamond’s position at Sunderland.

“That’s the same with all the young players, you want players to play. I get a queue outside my door if they’re not playing and don’t get in the 18. Young footballers want to play football.