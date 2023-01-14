Swansea City currently sit 15th in the Championship table but are only three points behind the Black Cats, and were by far the better side for large parts of their 2-1 win in South Wales earlier this season.

Mowbray has warned that his team have to be prepared for spells out of possession against a 'top side' who have not always landed the points their performances have merited this season.

However, he is clear that he wants his side to respond by being aggressive and getting after the game in front of what will be another big home crowd.

"I've been studying this week, they are number one in our 24-team league for ball possession and something like number two for shots on goal," Mowbray said.

"They are a very, very good football team and I think we felt it down there in the first half until we got things sorted. We played with a centre-forward that day and their centre-half Harry Darling just kept waltzing through the middle of the pitch. Until we got that sorted we were in a lot of trouble because they are a very good team.

"We have to be wary of them - it's a difficult game because the conundrum for us is, this is the team that has the ball the most in our league and yet we are home and we want to engage our fans. They don't want to come and see Swansea pass the ball around seven or eight hundred times, we need to get after the game and make them know they're in a football match. We have to press, make tackles and when we get the ball we have to make sure we're good with it.

"It's a challenge we're looking forward to. We know there'll be times in the game where we have to suffer but as long as we know that and take our chances when they come, we can look forward to it. We'll certainly look to go and attack."

