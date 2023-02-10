Lihadji received his work permit last week but FA Cup registration rules meant he wasn't able to feature against Fulham in the Fourth Round replay earlier this week.

The 20-year-old has shown Mowbray he is a bright prospect already on the training pitch, but the head coach says being able to get across the tactical detail required for the start of the matches is a more challenging prospect.

The winger is therefore more likely to feature as an impact substitute during a busy period of fixtures, and over a longer period begin to challenge - as has been the case with many of Sunderland's new signings over the last two transfer windows.

"Isaac is available, his work permit and his registration is through so this is the first game where has been available for us," Mowbray said.

"I'm very conscious that although he's played at a high level and in the Champions League, and he does look very exciting, but he's a young boy and it takes time.

"He doesn't communicate much other than with the young French kids we have in the squad because at this stage he doesn't really have any English

"He understands when you say his name but beyond that, I need a bit of a help translating! So in the short term, he might be someone who we bring on from the bench to see if he can impact the game with the qualities that he's got. It's very difficult, though, to plan and prepare for a game with him being in the starting XI at the moment with that barrier. It's something that we will overcome over a long period."

Sunderland winger Isaac Lihadji

Mowbray could make some changes to his starting XI as he prepares for a busy February, with Sunderland playing five crucial league games in just over a fortnight.

