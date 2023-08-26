Tony Mowbray explains his honest advice for Sunderland trio linked with exits

Tony Mowbray says he is still not sure whether any of Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch will remain at the club beyond the end of the transfer window next week.

All three have been linked with an exit as they enter the final year of their Sunderland contracts, though it was reported on Thursday that Danny Batth has opted to stay and fight for his place as a potential move to Blackburn Rovers continued to stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray confirmed last week that there is a chance Pritchard will depart, and that appears to have been a factor in his role being limited to impact substitute so far this season.

Mowbray says his only focus is looking after the players and encouraging them to put their families first.

"I honestly don't know," he said when asked for developments.

"I speak to those boys every day and they're all really good lads. They're different personalities but they've all got personalities and as I've said before, my thought is always for them and their families. What's right for them.

"You can feel the environment and the temperature here, so you've got to do what's right for yourself and your family. As a footballer you're probably going to be finished by 35 or 36, so some of these lads have maybe got four or five years left in their career.