The winger almost wrestled a point back for his side with a brilliant cameo from the bench, but the visitors were unable to take their chances to equalise as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in what was a big setback for their unlikely top-six push.

Sunderland's schedule this month has been immensely challenging and the head coach said he had no choice but to take that into consideration.

Mowbray had admitted after the game that his change of formation to try and counter Rotherham's high-pressing game hadn't worked, but he was also left frustrated that his side didn't cope better with the host's high-energy approach during a particularly poor first half.

Rotherham hit the post during their 2-1 win over Sunderland

The Sunderland head coach said his team's performance in that first half 'wasn't good enough'.

He did also note that his side's form away from home this season has been excellent in the main.

“These players are going to get injured unless we’re careful," he said.

"They’re not robots – they can’t play every three days. That would have been seven games in a row for Patrick, playing consecutively every three or four days, so you have to give them a breather.

“Yet you see the impact of a player of his talent when he comes onto the pitch.

“Listen, we haven’t lost away from home since October. It's okay - it’s just that we don’t like getting beat.

“We came to Rotherham, who had only won one of their last 13 or whatever it was, and we shouldn’t be losing here. Yet we did, and we’re frustrated.

“I try and heighten the player's emotions before every game of what’s coming. We can give every team in the league problems, but I think with the way they play, Rotherham can make a football match of every game because they play against the ball very well.

“They work very hard and they’re very committed. Ultimately, if you want to be a top team, you have to overcome that. The first half, in particular, wasn’t good enough.”

