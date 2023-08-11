Tony Mowbray says he is set to continue with Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard as his partnership in central defence for the time being.

Mowbray has praised the 'amazing' O'Nien after including him against Ipswich ahead of the players fans voted as their standout of last season, Danny Batth.

The Sunderland head coach insists that is because of what O'Nien brings in possession, and not because Batth has been linked with a potential exit this summer.

Mowbray says there will be games that demand Batth's inclusion and his aerial prowess, and that he will likely get game time across the season should he indeed stay beyond the summer.

For now, though, O'Nien is in possession of the shirt.

"Luke O'Nien has been amazing and I find it difficult to pick a team without him in it at the moment," Mowbray said.

"He brings composure, he brings quality with the ball, he sees the spaces and steps into them. He steps past the striker with the ball and picks the pass into midfield, which helps the fluency of our team.

"With total respect to Danny, that's not his game. Danny's strengths are dealing with set plays, goal kicks and organising the defence and the midfield in front.

"At this moment in time, with total honesty to the supporters, I'm picking Ballard and O'Nien with all of the players there because I want them as the central defenders at this moment time."

Mowbray insisted there had been no developments on Batth's future, with Blackburn Rovers and QPR weighing up a move.

"Danny, I don't know what's been said or written," Mowbray said.

"Danny is a brilliant guy and he's here, working hard, getting on with it and so he'll be involved. If Kristjaan calls me in one day and says we've received the bid and it's acceptable to everyone, then that'll happen. If not and the window shuts, I know Danny will get on with it and try and get in the team.