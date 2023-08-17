Luis Hemir is likely to be Sunderland's only senior striker in the squad for Rotherham United's visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend, but Tony Mowbray hopes there may well be a breakthrough in the near future.

Sunderland have been searching for additional striking cover and in his pre-match press conference, Mowbray conceded that there may not be one signed in time to be registered for the third game of the campaign.

The head coach hinted that the challenges of the market had seen the club pivot towards the loan market for reinforcements.

"We're not hiding anyone down the corridor ready to bring them out for a scarf picture, but we're having conversations," Mowbray said.

"I'm pretty hopeful, pretty confident. Whether that's [in time] for Saturday, I'm not so sure.

"It looks as if the deals we could do might be loan deals and the conundrum is always.. if you get to the last day or two there are some amazing loan deals to be done from the Premier League. If you've spent your money, you can't do those deals.

"It's a dangerous scenario for teams."

Later in his press conference, Mowbray said his view was that the club couldn't afford to risk waiting until the very end of the window, and that he felt the hierarchy were in agreement.

As such, he is hopeful that movement could come soon even if not quite in time for Saturday's game.

"These are the discussions we've been having," Mowbray said, asked if he was comfortable waiting until the end of the window.

"My view has been, let's do it. We've got a name, let's get them in. Of course of the counter-argument is, what if it's not the right one?

"Of course we're not signing Harry Kane, but I've said let's get a guy who makes his living scoring goals up front - working hard, closing down. Let's take the head coach's excuses away from him and let's do it now, that's what I've been saying. I don't want the fans to blame the club, I know the scenario I'm dealing with and the model. I have to find a way to win matches. I'm very conscious that when I sit here and say we need a striker... I'm genuinely not throwing punches. People can see we need someone who scores goals and if they're any good, they'll score loads of goals in this team.

"We play with two wingers who put balls in the box, so if you've got anything about you you'll score goals in this team. So let's get one in, let's not wait until the last day and then God forbid it breaks down...

"Let's get one in the building, and then if we get another great, and I'll deal with the problem [of managing them]. That's how I feel.

"I think we agree on that, but I understand the club picture of wanting to sign our own players, rather than loaning them in, polishing them up for somebody else to make a profit on. Get your own player in, polish them up and then have the money to reinvest and see where you can get to.