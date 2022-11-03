Mowbray had been considering handing the PSG loanee his first Championship start after he impressed in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town, but the youngster picked up a groin problem in the latter stages of that game.

The head coach expects Michut to join Ross Stewart, Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch in being back available for selection when Millwall visit the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

"I think Edouard is going to miss the next two games," Mowbray said.

"He'll be like I hope Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji, Lynden... all ready for the warm-weather training that we're going to have in Dubai.

"We might have a game or two while we're there and that should help us ease all these players back in. He's very sore at the moment but it's definitely not a long one."

Michut's absence handed an opportunity for Abdoullah Ba to return to the matchday squad, and alongside fellow substitute Dan Neil he played an important part in helping his side see out the win over Huddersfield Town.

Edouard Michut

Mowbray had been impressed with both Ba and Jay Matete in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United U21s, and the head coach hopes the youngster is on the same path as Amad in playing his way into the side on a regular basis.

"I hope so, he was good," Mowbray said.

"I do think Abdoullah has been a little bit up and down since he arrived, understandably. I thought he was great when he came on Watford, helped us get that point. Then I think it was Swansea away where I was really frustrated.

"I feel he has to get used to the ultra-professionalism we need - tonight he looked athletic, he is tight with the ball and you can see that.