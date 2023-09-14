Tony Mowbray drops big Sunderland selection hint in update on deadline-day additions

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray has hinted that he is unlikely to make major changes to his Sunderland side when they travel to face QPR this weekend.

The Black Cats made four new additions to their squad on the eve of their 5-0 win over Southampton that preceded the international break, but it is unlikely that any will be in the starting XI in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Burstow is expected to be in the squad, while the inclusion of Nazariy Rusyn is dependent on him receiving clearance in time. The Ukrainian only joined his team mates on the training ground earlier this week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full back Timothée Pembélé is not yet in training, and so will not be included in the squad. Adil Aouchiche is travelling with the group but it is not clear at this stage whether he will be included in the matchday squad. The forward played in a behind-closed-doors game at the Academy of Light this week but is building his fitness following a limited pre-season.

One far more likely change is the return of Patrick Roberts, who has been back in full training this week after recovering from a hamstring issue.

"It's very difficult to change a team that has just won 5-0 against one of the fancied teams and created so many chances," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, with total respect to Southampton, we could have scored more - Hemir could and should have scored and it would have been great for him to be up and running.

"There's a luxury there at the moment and we will filter these players into the team bit by bit, but that doesn't mean that in four weeks' time they are all in the team and there is no [Jack] Clarke and no [Dan] Neil. They [the new players] have to come here and compete, they are not here to replace anybody.

"They have to find their place in the squad and one that has been playing well."

Mowbray is also facing a decision over Chris Rigg, who has not yet rejoined the team in training following his international exploits over the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg captained and played a starring role in a 4-1 win over Spain U17s this week, scoring a goal.

The head coach expects there to be a disappointed player or two when he names his team and squad, but is relishing the challenging of picking the right options.

"Mason will be coming, Naz too - although whether he is involved depends on whether he gets his visa in time," Mowbray said. Adil will come with the group, but it's a bit soon for Timmy [Pembele].

"It's good to have all these players and I've got some dilemmas. I'm going to take 22 or 21 players so some are going to get left out of the matchday squad, but it's good to have those dilemmas.