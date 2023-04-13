Tony Mowbray drops Amad transfer update ahead of Birmingham City
Sunderland are next in action against Birmingham City on Saturday at the Stadium of Light with Tony Mowbary to meet the media this afternoon ahead of the Championship fixture.
Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Easter Monday following the 4-4 draw against Hull City on Good Friday.
Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.
After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.
Here, though, we’ll bring you live updates from Tony Mowbray’s pre-Birmingham City press conference with play-off hopes and injuries on the agenda:
Mowbray on general matters
Says they have to wait and see but keep fighting but also references home form being poor because of the lack of a goal scorers - also references Haaland as how valuable having someone who wants to score goals.
Mowbray says head of recruitment Stuart Harvey is on a different continent scouting players, talking to agents, pricing up players and discussing deals.
Mogga on home record
“I don’t sit here and burn energy on how many points we’re going to get.” Also adds that he has to take every game as it comes. Says Sunderland have to earn it and compete. Also says that he has no idea how the rest of the other Championship teams are going to do. Says we have to see how they get on with Watford, West Brom and Preston North End all due to play Sunderland.
Says the good teams will find a way to win which is why the Cardiff City win was important.
Mogga on the future
Says the job is to grow the group. Says if Sunderland do fall away then he will play youth for remainder of the season. Loan players probably won’t play if there’s nothing to play for. Says the job is to grow the group before next season and giving players experience is crucial.
Mogga on Amad
Mogga says his natural talent is there for everyone to see and has built up a wonderful relationship with Patrick Roberts. Says he is a nice kid but sometimes needs reminding of how important games are because he has another home at Manchester United.
Says he has enjoyed working with Amad and he will be interested to see where he goes.
Mogga on Brummy
They have some speed and some threats, Mowbray says. Also adds they have to make life difficult to Birmingham City.
Mogga on form and play-offs
Mowbray says he doesn’t feel any different to a couple of months ago. Says it is slightly different because people can now see the finish line. Says he wants Sunderland to be exciting. A win on Saturday sets up a good game of they can win again on Huddersfield Town.
The target is to win five out of five which is unlikely but wants Sunderland to enjoy the challenge.
Mogga on Amad
It isn’t his domain, Mogga says on Amad and a potential return. Says Manchester United will have him back at the end of the season and that he will go on their pre-season unless he has been told he is going out on loan again. Says there will be Premier League interest in the summer.
Mogga on Joffy
Says he’s not an out-and-out number nine but the goal against Hull will help him. Says he has five more games to add to his tally. Also said that the lad works extremely hard for the team and says sometimes too hard.
Mogga on exciting football and home record
Mowbray says the home form needs to improve but references Stewart and his injury. Says it’s about putting the ball in the net and it would have been better with Stewart as teams sit off Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Says home record is short of where he needs it to be. Plenty of decent play but not enough end product.
Mowbray on the promotion race
Mogga says Sunderland just have to take every game as it comes with two home games. Also says that if they can get six points from the next two home games then maybe they can talk about the play-offs adding that it is tough to win three back-to-back