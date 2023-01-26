Mowbray is still facing a number of injury issues, with Dennis Cirkin stepping his recovery this week but not expected to be available.

Corry Evans will be absent after suffering an ACL injury that will likely rule him out for the rest of the season.

Mowbray has warned that Fulham's strength means he has to pick a side that can compete.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"I'm very conscious of the history of this club, I've said many times about how strongly I remember 1973," Mowbray said.

"We want to try and do well but we have to consider the context, they're a form team in the Premier League at the moment - I know they've lost a couple of tight games recently but I've watched them back and they didn't deserve that.

"I think the balance for their manager will be whether they try to get some confidence and winning feeling back, or whether they look to the next league game [with their selection].

"That said, some of the players who haven't been regulars this season absolutely ripped the Championship to shreds last season, players like Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson. They were way too good for that division.

"Whatever team they put out will be difficult and we have to be ready for that, I don't see it as a game where we put all the kids in because it doesn't really matter, it's a game where with a huge travelling support, we have to go and try and be competitive and see where we're at.

"We've got the odd problem selection wise, we're not sure if Aji Alese is going to be fit as he hasn't really trained last week after coming back into the team so quickly against Middlesbrough.

"Niall Huggins has been back training but not for very long, so generally it's that left-back decision [that's difficult]. We've then got a few decisions to make elsewhere on the pitch."