Tony Mowbray discusses Dan Neil's exciting Sunderland progress - and where he can still improve

Tony Mowbray has backed Dan Neil to continue his impressive development after the young midfielder passed 100 appearances for the club last week.

By Phil Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Neil has been a regular in Mowbray's starting XI and has even adapted to a new position, playing as the team's holding midfielder since Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury against Middlesbrough earlier this year.

The 21-year-old agreed a new deal last month, extending his stay on Wearside until 2026, and spoke of his ambition to help see the club back to the top tier.

Mowbray says he believes the youngster still has a lot of development ahead, and still thinks the midfielder can be even more forward-thinking in possession, but says his continued selection is a reflection of his progress.

Sunderland midfielder Dan NeilSunderland midfielder Dan Neil
"Dan is a young guy who tries to get better every single day," Mowbray said.

"There are so many things he can still get better at, he's an exceptional human being and I pick him every single week. He knows he still has a lot of growth areas as well, he has to look forward more and play more forward passes, to see the pictures.

"But if there's one player who is going to get there one day through his work ethic... he's wanting to do extra after training and he's wanting to watch his clips to see his good moments and his not so good moments. That's Dan Neil, he wants to get better and our job as coaches is to make him a better player.

"I've got no doubt that he will be a really good footballer. The fact that we pick him every week tells you how much we trust him and how good his mentality is, it's just about refining his game I think."

Neil will almost certainly retain his place for Watford's visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend in what is a crucial game for Sunderland's top-six push. Mowbray will have a decision to make as to who partners Neil in midfield, with Edouard Michut impressing at West Brom from the bench and playing a key part in the winning goal.

