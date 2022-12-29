The Black Cats remarkably still sit just three points clear of 15th in the table, but back-to-back wins and an improving depth in forward areas mean the club is ending 2022 on a high.

Mowbray was frustrated that his very youthful team couldn't make the better of a dominant first half, but he deployed the quality and experience on his bench to devastating effect.

"We're competing," Mowbray said.

"The target for this team was to stay in the league and compete in mid-table and see where we go. That might be the case come the end of the season, depending on how the squad survives the rigours of the season.

"At the moment the fans can dream because we're right in the mix with loads of other teams - and yet we're mindful that you can lose a couple of games and be in 15th.

"We've got tough games around the corner, so we just have to keep competing and keep picking up points.

"I was really frustrated at half time, I told them that they should have been 3 or 4-1 up. We let them off the hook.

Ross Stewart fires Sunderland into the lead

"I felt as if they were wary of us and our talent, they didn't commit too many players to the press or with the energy that I'd seen them play with against Middlesbrough. I thought they were a dangerous team but it felt as if they were on the back foot. I think that's a lack of experience, you have to smell your opportunity, over-commit and get people in the box.

"They did carry a threat towards the end of the half and you have to respect that, and until we got the third and fourth goal it was always in the balance."

Patrick Roberts was superb after coming off the bench, with Mowbray admitting it was 'harsh' to leave him out of the side.

However, he said it was the best way to get the balance of his side right with so many defensive injuries, and with Corry Evans also rested due to fatigue.Roberts and Amad were again a joy to watch as they got on the scoresheet.

"I've said before that I have to find a way of getting these two players on the pitch, and yet with the injuries today I felt that the only shape to keep players in positions they know was to go with a back three - and that is why Patrick came out of the team," Mowbray said.

"It was harsh on him and when he plays with Amad - it's quite amazing to watch really.

"It must be frustrating to play against, too. It's my job to get them on the pitch at the same time but it might not always be from the start.