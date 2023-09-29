Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray urged his Sunderland side to become even more clinical after they swept Sheffield Wednesday aside on Friday night.

The Black Cats moved back into the play-off positions and became the division's current leading goalscorers with the 3-0 win, with a first-half brace from Jack Clarke and an early header from Dan Ballard proving the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday threatened little throughout the game and while pleased with how comfortably his side managed the contest, he feels they can produce even more.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland head coach believes that is a process that will come with time as he integrates a number of summer additions into the side, including Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn who again looked dangerous in substitute appearances.

"We were managing the game I think, after going ahead so early," Mowbray said.

"I think the third goal especially gives you that clarity.

"But you always feel in this stadium that one goal and you never know so we talked about not giving them chances and it wasn't until the last few minutes that they had any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fast start gave us the platform to control the game with the ball, see how many men they would commit to the press and how we built.

"If anything we had to let them feel our threat more in the second half and be more clinical, score some more goals. We were happy to keep the ball which is OK because we controlled it but moving forward I would like other teams in this league to feel our threat, that if they get it wrong we are going to score.

"But it's another three goals away from home, the third time on the bounce, so we just have to keep rolling.

"We're trying to integrate some new young players to the team and at the moment, we don't have much training time to work on double movements and how you slide balls through, all those things. It can be a little frustrating because I want to be more ruthless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, it's about winning but the bigger picture is I want us to be an even better team and when teams aren't quite right, we can really damage them and I want every team want to fear us and sit players behind the ball as a result.

"We controlled the game but the greedy side of me has told them in there that I want even more goals, other teams need to feel that we can put our foot on the gas."

Clarke's brace now makes him the division's top scorer and Mowbray says the winger's rise from a difficult spell at Spurs has been nothing short of miraculous.

"I need to keep Jack's feet on the ground," Mowbray said.

"But he's an amazing footballer, working hard for our team and being really positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I think back to being manager of Blackburn Rovers and Clarke was barely getting a kick against us for Spurs U21s... something miraculous has happened and at times he is unplayable. He's full of confidence and the opposition don't know which way he is going.