Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland injury situation ahead of Middlesbrough clash
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has issued an injury update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Sunderland are unlikely to risk Alex Pritchard against Middlesbrough.
Pritchard missed the 2-0 win over Watford on Wednesday night with a minor calf strain, and Mowbray is reluctant to risk more serious damage with a two-week break following Middlesbrough's visit.
As such, he expects to pick from the same squad of players and ask them for one last push before reinforcements return after the international break.
"I think we'll have the same squad," Mowbray said.
"I don't think with Pritch it is worth us taking the risk. The pleasing thing for me is that Aji has been back in full training every day for the last three or four days, Eliezer Mayenda is on the training ground and looking really strong.
"They'll obviously need to play an U21s game over the next week, they're not ready to play with the first team yet.
"It's always the way that you have that cycle of getting players back and picking up some new injuries, which is why we keep them playing and keep them involved in the U21s so that they're ready when we need them."Every coach would want all their players available but we're alright, we're in a decent place."
Middlesbrough have some injury issues of their own, with Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien ruled out for an extended period. Rav van den Berg is a doubt, while Jonny Howson and Darragh Lenihan have both been struggling with illness over the last week but could play some part in the game.