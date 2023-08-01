Tony Mowbray confirms his Sunderland selection plan for final pre-season friendly

Tony Mowbray is set to rotate his Sunderland side almost entirely for Tuesday night's trip to Hartlepool United, handing a number of players the chance to force their way into the starting XI when Ipswich Town visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The trip to Victoria Park concludes Sunderland's pre-season campaign following the 1-1 draw with Real Mallorca, and will see a blend of experienced and young players given the chance to make an impression.

Established campaigners Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard will all be looking to force their way into Mowbray's thinking, while there could also be a start for Chris Rigg after a lively cameo against La Liga opposition.

"We talked about getting minutes for those who didn't play much against Mallorca, and that's what is going to happen.

"They need to play football, they need to be ready, so that if they are needed on Sunday and beyond, they have to be ready.

"We shared out all the [game] time on the America trip so they have all played football, and there is another opportunity tonight to get 90 minutes under their belts for some of them, and 60 or 75 minutes for others.

"I'm looking forward to tonight, and let's see how we go.

"Once that's done, it's full throttle for Sunday and off we go."

Mowbray has already confirmed that new signing Bradley Dack will not feature in the game, with the head coach keen for him to get more time on the training pitch.

"Bradley has trained a couple of days and he looks amazing... just his awareness and his ability to find space," Mowbray said.

"He just seems to have a yard more time than most players.

"Yet he has to do it on the grass, and he hasn't played football for ten weeks. He's been doing a lot of work with a personal trainer but that's a lot of straight-line running, and football is different. It's hard to recreate when you're on your own. I think he needs a week or so with the lads before we expose him to a game.