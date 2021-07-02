'Tonight we'll light up the sky the way she lit up a room' - Beacon of Light to turn red and white to pay tribute to Louise Wanless

The Beacon of Light

Sunderland AFC last month led the way in paying tribute to its media and communication’s boss following her death.

Former captain Kevin Ball joined the club in speaking of their sadness after the 52-year-old’s passing, saying it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of their friend and colleague.

And now the Beacon of Light will pay tribute this evening.

A message on the Beacon of Light Twitter page read: “We'll be lighting up red and white tonight to pay tribute to our friend and colleague Louise Wanless.

“Louise was a huge part of the Sunderland AFC family and a great supporter of our work throughout the community

“Tonight we'll light up the sky the way she lit up a room...”

Louise joined the club from Middlesbrough FC in 2003 and spent more than 16 years overseeing its media and communications department.

The club has said she was a “hugely popular and well-respected figure within the game, she was held in immense regard by all at SAFC and served the club with unwavering dedication, an unrivalled work ethic and a fierce determination.”

Louise’s outstanding contribution to football was recognised two years ago when she was presented with the John Fotheringham Award at the 2019 North East Football Writers’ Awards.