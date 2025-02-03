Tommy Watson stays, Jayden Danns signs - Sunderland's dream team if the transfer rumours are true

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 17:03 BST

For a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Sunderland’s squad could look after the window has closed

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Jayden Danns, with Tommy Watson also looking likely to stay at the club.

Danns is expected to join on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances so far this season. All being well, he’ll have a medical today and sign ahead of the window closing at 11pm.

Watson made the trip to Brighton earlier in the day but it appears Sunderland have rebuffed the Premier League club’s offers after not being able to sign a replacement.

With that in mind and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Le Bris’ starting XI and subs bench if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true:

Anthony Patterson has been the number one choice for league games when fit under head coach Le Bris.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson has been the number one choice for league games when fit under head coach Le Bris. | Anthony Patterson saves against Sheffield United

Photo Sales
Trai Hume has been Mr Reliable for Sunderland at right-back under Le Bris. There have been some transfer rumours regarding the full-back, but he is expected to stay.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Trai Hume has been Mr Reliable for Sunderland at right-back under Le Bris. There have been some transfer rumours regarding the full-back, but he is expected to stay. | Sunderland's Trai Hume against Bristol City

Photo Sales
Sunderland's club captain has been excellent for the most part at centre-back this season, though Dan Ballard will likely put pressure n his starting position when fit.

3. CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's club captain has been excellent for the most part at centre-back this season, though Dan Ballard will likely put pressure n his starting position when fit. | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
The Bournemouth loanee has been vitally important for Sunderland since joining on loan last summer.

4. CB: Chris Mepham

The Bournemouth loanee has been vitally important for Sunderland since joining on loan last summer. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTransfer rumoursRegis Le BrisBlack CatsChampionshipBusinessMindDisruptionRangersDavid MoyesLiverpoolEvertonPremier LeagueAston Villa
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice