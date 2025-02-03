Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Jayden Danns, with Tommy Watson also looking likely to stay at the club.

Danns is expected to join on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances so far this season. All being well, he’ll have a medical today and sign ahead of the window closing at 11pm.

Watson made the trip to Brighton earlier in the day but it appears Sunderland have rebuffed the Premier League club’s offers after not being able to sign a replacement.

With that in mind and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Le Bris’ starting XI and subs bench if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true:

GK: Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson has been the number one choice for league games when fit under head coach Le Bris.

RB: Trai Hume Trai Hume has been Mr Reliable for Sunderland at right-back under Le Bris. There have been some transfer rumours regarding the full-back, but he is expected to stay.

CB: Luke O'Nien Sunderland's club captain has been excellent for the most part at centre-back this season, though Dan Ballard will likely put pressure n his starting position when fit.