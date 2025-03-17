Tommy Watson starts as Graeme Murty names loanee goalkeeper in Sunderland team after recent transfer move

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:26 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 19:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Sunderland under-21s lead coach has named his team to face Leeds United in the Premier League 2...

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has named his side to face Leeds United in the Premier League 2,

The Black Cats come into the fixture having been knocked out of the Premier League Cup away to Burnley a week ago. Murty's side come into the game 15th in the division with an opportunity to jump up to 10th with victory and with only four games remaining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Gardner coaches the Whites, having held a previous role leading the U18s. Gardner is assisted by former England international and ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough player Stewart Downing. From a Sunderland perspective, Tommy Watson was named in the XI as he steps up his recovery from injury. The winger also played in the second half against Coventry City on Saturday in the Championship

Joe Anderson starts in defence with youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron also getting the nod in goal after concluding a loan switch to Hebburn Town last week on a dual registration.

Sunderland XI: Cameron, Jenson Jones, Anderson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Mitchell, Watson Geragusian, Harrison Jones

Sunderland Subs: Metcalf, Kindon, Lavery, Lenz, Whittaker

Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandPremier LeaguePremier League 2

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice