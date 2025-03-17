The Sunderland under-21s lead coach has named his team to face Leeds United in the Premier League 2...

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has named his side to face Leeds United in the Premier League 2,

The Black Cats come into the fixture having been knocked out of the Premier League Cup away to Burnley a week ago. Murty's side come into the game 15th in the division with an opportunity to jump up to 10th with victory and with only four games remaining.

Scott Gardner coaches the Whites, having held a previous role leading the U18s. Gardner is assisted by former England international and ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough player Stewart Downing. From a Sunderland perspective, Tommy Watson was named in the XI as he steps up his recovery from injury. The winger also played in the second half against Coventry City on Saturday in the Championship

Joe Anderson starts in defence with youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron also getting the nod in goal after concluding a loan switch to Hebburn Town last week on a dual registration.

Sunderland XI: Cameron, Jenson Jones, Anderson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Mitchell, Watson Geragusian, Harrison Jones

Sunderland Subs: Metcalf, Kindon, Lavery, Lenz, Whittaker