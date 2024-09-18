Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emerging talent Tommy Watson will not feature for Sunderland U21s in their Premier League International Cup clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday evening.

The winger is typically a regular fixture of Graeme Murty’s side, but was omitted from the Black Cats’ squad at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground, with Northern Ireland youth international Rhys Walsh taking his place out on the left flank.

Elsewhere, teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi will lead the line having impressed in recent outings, with Harrison Jones in behind him and Caden Kelly completing Sunderland’s attacking cohort out on the right.

In midfielder Ben Middlemas and Elias Lenz start in front of a back four of Tom Lavery at right-back, Jenson Jones at left-back, with Ben Kindon and Luke Bell in the middle. Goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu completes the XI between the sticks.

Sunderland will be looking to continue their unbeaten start in the continental competition having recorded a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light last week.