Tom Flanagan reveals Sunderland dressing room view on Alex Neil - and has message for 'incredible' SAFC fans

Flanagan joined League One rivals Shrewsbury Town in January and returns to Wearside for the first time on Good Friday for the 3pm KO.

Sunderland are battling for a play-off place and another bumper crowd is expected at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to the Shrewsbury Town website, Flanagan spoke about the Sunderland fans – and SAFC head coach Alex Neil.

Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

“It’s a tough place to go but it will also – and I’ve seen it happen – it will bring out the best in opposition players if they can not play like the occasion but just enjoy their time there.

"One thing I would definitely say about the fans is that there will probably be somewhere around 30,000-35,000 which is incredible really.

"I was there during some bad runs and some great runs and the support never dipped below that 30,000 mark which is incredible.

"You want to play in front of crowds like that and if you can get to a league where that is the standard every week, then you’re doing well for yourself.”

He added: “I know the players individually because no one came in after I left so I’ve got that insight, but it’s the consistency so we don’t know what they’re going to bring and I don’t know the manager at all, I’ve never met him.

"I might’ve played against his sides one or two times but in that respect, I’ve got no idea what they do.