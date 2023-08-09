Everton have delayed striker Tom Cannon’s loan move until they sign two new forwards, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for Cannon alongside former loan club Preston North End and Championship newcomers Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Alan Nixon has now stated that the striker's loan move will have to wait until the Premier League club secure two replacements after selling Ellis Simms to Coventry this summer.

Preston North End are thought to be the favourites to sign Cannon after last season's impressive loan spell. However, North End manager Ryan Lowe was guarded about the prospect of a return.

"I've got no comment on it until we know," Lowe said when asked about transfers and Cannon. "You probably know more than me. I don't hear anything or listen to any of the social media stuff going on. I just wait for a phone call and when that comes you will know about it.

"There is loads of progression, yeah, but it's just the timings of everything - it isn't easy. I've had a day today (Tuesday) where I haven't been off the phone since 10 o'clock this morning.

"I was actually out with my daughter having breakfast, so she wasn't happy. But listen, we have to do it and we'll keep going. I will check the phone when I get in and we'll wait for some replies and answers.