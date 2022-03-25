Timing of Jermain Defoe retirement bizarre and Sunderland fans have right to feel disappointed - SAFC fan blog

This was a day for many supporters to appreciate a truly magical career of one of the best goal-scorers of a modern day, but in the present for the Black Cats, it was a frustrating ending.

Flashback to 53 day and it was a very late deadline day for a managerless Sunderland.

The humorous moment of ‘it’s Jermain Defoe in the back’ from a fans’ YouTube channel united Sunderland fans on a night to remember - the excitement of the night very short-lived.

In hindsight, at the time the cry for the striker to return to the North East was probably overwhelming but seven appearances and two starts down the line, his return, underwhelming.

Sunderland were not the same club that he left five years previous and indeed, he wasn’t the same player that exited Wearside, but his legacy will live long into the memory.

He produced quality both on-and-off the pitch, and from his first days in the club, was a role model for the club, and for the region, as a whole.

His most memorable moment?

The heart-breaking connection he built with supporter Bradley Lowery – a relationship which captured the hearts of the country and transpired into a partnership that Defoe kept very close during the remainder of the career.

On the pitch, his status as one of the - if not the - greatest player the club has had in their modern era, will live on.

But now the ultimate questioning on why the decision to bring Defoe back, surely has to be left at the doors of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

Why couldn’t Defoe have stayed another seven matches? Why leave now? And, predominantly, what went wrong?

The timing of the decision was bizarre. Five days into an international break and a couple of days after training with the remaining team.

Now, with seven matches of the full season to go, Sunderland’s striker situation is in a possible turmoil.

Any potential injury to Ross Stewart will remove any remaining promotion hopes, with only Nathan Broadhead, a current injury-hit forward, the only striker remaining.

Jack Clarke or Patrick Roberts may be able to fill the striker position but neither hold this as their preferred position, and yes, Alex Neil could opt to bring under-23’s Benji Kimpioka back into the first-team fold, but again, League One action for the Swede has been very minimal.

Sunderland and Neil just have to hope Stewart can make it through a rewarding international break with Scotland and the remaining month of the campaign, to avoid any more potential troubles for the team and scrutiny for the board.

It was a disappointing end to Defoe’s second spell, but it’s not to tarnish any status that the striker has in the North East.

He provided fans with many memories but in the present-day his decision has left the Black Cats simply scratching their heads at potential troubles in the final month of the campaign.

There’s going to be no fairy-tale ending for Defoe, instead Sunderland are fighting promotion, a man down.

