Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the men and the women’s teams will play on home soil at the same stadium in the first ever Stadium of Light double-header.

On Saturday, August 27 Alex Neil’s side will face Norwich City live on Sky Sports at 12:30pm before Mel Reay’s Lasses take on Birmingham City Women at 4pm.

Tickets are now on sale, with all Norwich tickets including free access to the Lasses’ Wearside showdown against the Blues.

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC and SAFC Women will come together on Saturday 27 August for the Club’s first-ever Stadium of Light double-header, sponsored by Gentoo Homes!

"Alex Neil’s side will face Norwich City live on Sky Sports at 12:30pm before Mel Reay’s Lasses take on Birmingham City Women at 4pm.

“Tickets are now on sale, with all Norwich tickets including FREE access to the Lasses’ Wearside showdown against the Blues.

“This includes supporters situated in hospitality suites for the Sky Bet Championship fixture, with all supporters able to remain in their seats throughout both games and the intervening period.

“As per all 2022-23 Barclays Women’s Championship home fixtures, SAFC season card holders will have free entry to the game and a range of food and catering options will be available throughout.

“Eppleton CW season card holders are advised that they will be sent a digital ticket for the Women’s fixture only, which will be distributed via email before 5pm on Friday 19 August.”

The club statement added: “Supporters will not be required to leave the Stadium of Light in between fixtures, but they can do so if they choose and re-entry will be available via turnstiles 45-48.

“Fans wishing to attend the Lasses’ fixture only can also secure their seat, with tickets priced at £7 for adults, £3.50 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.”

Head to the club website for tickets and more information.