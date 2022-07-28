The 2022/23 English football season gets underway this weekend but there is still plenty of business to be done in the summer transfer window.
Sunderland and Norwich City are interested in signing a former Everton goalkeeper while Norwich City are the club who are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign a Canadian international prospect from the MLS.
Meanwhile, Hull City’s head coach says he is hoping a key defender will agree a new deal with the club and a recently released Cardiff City keeper is training with a Premier League side.
Blackpool are set to complete the signing of a Wolves player on loan while Preston North End’s new striker has said he is looking to nail down a regular starting place at Deepdale this season.
Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have launched a £2.5 million bid to sign an American forward from Spanish side Mallorca and Bournemouth have made a £15 million offer to sign a Boro midfielder.
Finally, the race to sign a much sought after Burnley star appears to have been won by Everton who have ‘agreed’ a £20 million deal with the Clarets.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning: