The summer transfer window officially opens tomorrow as clubs across the EFL look to get more deals over the line.

The new Championship season is still months away and international football is currently tking centre stage on the TV but clubs across the UK are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen their squads for the next campaign.

Sunderland are considering a move for a Cardiff City attacker who is set to become a free agent while another Bluebird who is out of contract could make a move to League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough look set to complete a deal to sign an international defender from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers while Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are monitoring a separate Rovers’ star.

Meanwhile, Preston North End and Sheffield United had been looking at a potential loan move for a Manchester City star but any chance of a deal being struck could be scuppered by Southampton who have reportedly made a permanent offer to their Premier League rivals.

Another reported target for Preston, who is also thought to be on the radar of their Lancashire rivals Blackpool, is now wanted by Scottish champions Celtic.

Elsewhere, Stoke City are looking to rival Bristol City in the race to sign a Reading star while the Royals are targeting a move for a veteran striker once his QPR contract expires this summer and Coventry City are closing in on a deal for a Bristol City player who was wanted by Birmingham City.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Palmer closing in on Coventry move Birmingham City are set to miss out on transfer target Kasey Palmer with Coventry City closing in on a deal for the Bristol City player (Bristol Live)

2. Aberdeen keen on Davenport Out of contract Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport is back on the radar of Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen who previously expressed interest in the player in January (Daily Record)

3. Vaulks holds talks with Owls League One side Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with Cardiff City midfielder Will Valuks who is set to become a free agent next month (BBC)

4. Reading want Austin Reading have set their sights on signing QPR striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer this summer (Football Insider)