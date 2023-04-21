Carlos Corberan’s men sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-offs and a point away from the Black Cats in ninth. The Baggies have won their last two games, against Stoke City and Blackpool respectively, which has seen them propel into the play-off race.

West Brom play a possession-based style and look to control the game and in the reverse fixture came away with a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light. However, here we look at three players who could give the Black Cats some problems on Sunday.

Jayson Molumby

Sunderland travel to West Brom on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Molumby has featured in 39 games this season for West Brom, scoring four goals and getting four assists in the process. The former Brighton man is a brilliant passer, averaging 42.3 passes per 90. Molumby is crucial to West Brom when they are in transition.

He is not afraid of sticking his foot in winning 1.2 tackles per game, however, he does have a rash streak, picking nine yellow cards this season. One to watch for Tony Mowbray’s men.

John Swift

Since signing from Reading in the summer, Swift has picked up five goals and eight assists in 41 games. The Chelsea academy graduate is primarily an attacking midfielder but he can play from the left-wing if required.

His main strengths are his dribbling and passing but he is also a great set-piece taker giving the Baggies another weapon in their arsenal.

Jed Wallace

Wallace has been one of the most consistent players in the division for a few years now, earning double figures in goal contributions in all but one season in the last six years.