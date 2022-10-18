Stockdale joined Sunderland back in 2012 and worked with the likes of Kevin Ball, Gus Poyet, Sam Allardyce and Dick Advocaat during his tenure at the club. The coach also stepped up to take the first team on three occasions after managerial sackings in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Since leaving Sunderland in 2018 after the arrival of new owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, the 42-year-old has worked under Paul Heckinbottom at Hibernian in Scotland. Stockdale also reunited with Allardyce at West Brom before taking his first steps into management with Rochdale last year.

However, Stockdale was dismissed in 2022 after Rochdale lost their opening four games this season, with the club rooted to the bottom of League Two. Now, though, Stockdale has joined interim manager Andy Dawson at Hull City.

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Robbie Stockdale, Manager of Rochdale looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Rochdale and Port Vale at Crown Oil Arena on February 22, 2022 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"Robbie's somebody I played with, a really experienced guy who I worked with at the top level and I thought it would be a good idea for him to have a watch, see where the players are and he's been in and around Championship and Premier League football," said Dawson. "He's got good experience and will be of massive value to us all. He will be a big help because of the knowledge and experience he's got."