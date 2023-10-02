Three Sunderland stars in Championship Team of the Month alongside Leeds United and Leicester City men - gallery
Sunderland picked up 12 points from the 15 offer during September
Sunderland sit fourth in the Championship table after an impressive run of form in September which saw Tony Mowbray’s side win four of their five league outings last month.
The Black Cats started September with a stunning 5-0 home win over Southampton and followed that up with a 3-1 victory at QPR. They beat Blackburn Rovers by the same scoreline but saw their three-match winning run ended with a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City.
They bounced back from that loss with a dominant 3-0 victory at struggling Sheffield Wednesday. WhoScored has produced their Championship Team of the Month for September using their ratings system, with three Sunderland stars making the cut. Cardiff City, Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City & Birmingham City are also represented.