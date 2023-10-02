News you can trust since 1873
Three Sunderland stars in Championship Team of the Month alongside Leeds United and Leicester City men - gallery

Sunderland picked up 12 points from the 15 offer during September

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:59 BST

Sunderland sit fourth in the Championship table after an impressive run of form in September which saw Tony Mowbray’s side win four of their five league outings last month.

The Black Cats started September with a stunning 5-0 home win over Southampton and followed that up with a 3-1 victory at QPR. They beat Blackburn Rovers by the same scoreline but saw their three-match winning run ended with a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City.

They bounced back from that loss with a dominant 3-0 victory at struggling Sheffield Wednesday. WhoScored has produced their Championship Team of the Month for September using their ratings system, with three Sunderland stars making the cut. Cardiff City, Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City & Birmingham City are also represented.

1. GK: Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City) - 7.4

2. DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 7.5

3. DEF: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) - 7.4

4. DEF: Daniel Ballard (Sunderland) - 7.4

