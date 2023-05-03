Ryan Lowe’s men sit 11th in the Championship table, three points behind the Black Cats who currently sit two points outside the play-off places. The Lilywhites have won just once in their last five league matches and if the result had gone their way they could have been battling for the play-off places on the final day.

Here we look at three players who could give the Black Cats some problems on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Cannon

Tony Mowbray.

The 20-year-old is on loan at the Lilywhites from Everton and has made an instant impact since his arrival. He has played 17 times for Lowe’s side and has managed eight goals since joining and stepped up once Ched Evans was ruled out due to a serious medical condition.

Cannon thrives on being in and around the 18-yard box, averaging 2.39 shots per game and loves to take on a defender with the ball at his feet, racking up 21 successful take-ons, carrying the ball into the final third on 20 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Whiteman

Whiteman is a key threat in Preston’s build-up play, with most of the ball going through him. He has the third most passes made by any player in the squad (most outside of defenders) and looks for a long ball over the top of the defence.

Completing 157 long balls with a completed percentage of 48.7%, he is one for the Black Cats' defenders to watch out for. With two assists and 124 passes into the final third, Whiteman will look for that killer ball in behind.

Álvaro Fernández

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Spaniard is on loan from Manchester United and the left-back, while defensively sound, loves to break forward on the attack. Fernández is the most progressive player on the pitch for Preston and isn’t afraid to take a player on.