THREE potential Sunderland signings 'expected' at Stadium of Light against Rotherham United

Sunderland are targeting three deals before the transfer deadline on September 1.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:07 am

The Wearsiders last night announced Tony Mowbray as the club’s new head coach, with the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss signing a two-year deal to replace Alex Neil.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is said to be closing in on a deal for 20-year-old winger Amad Diallo, with the Ivory Coast man expected to arrive on loan from Manchester United.

That deal is thought to have been pushed further to competition by the arrival of Antony at Old Trafford after the Brazilian forward made the switch from Ajax for £86million.

Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Edouard Michut (L) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French L1 football match between Angers SCO and Paris Saint-Germain at the Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, north-western France on April 20, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Black Cats are also pushing hard in their attempts to buy Abdoullah Ba, 19, from Le Havre in a move which is “almost done” according to The Athletic's Michael Walker.

And the loan-to-buy deal for 19-year-old PSG midfielder Edouard Michut looks to be back on. The trio are expected to be at the Stadium of Light tonight as Sunderland face Rotherham.

