THREE potential Sunderland signings 'expected' at Stadium of Light against Rotherham United
Sunderland are targeting three deals before the transfer deadline on September 1.
The Wearsiders last night announced Tony Mowbray as the club’s new head coach, with the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss signing a two-year deal to replace Alex Neil.
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is said to be closing in on a deal for 20-year-old winger Amad Diallo, with the Ivory Coast man expected to arrive on loan from Manchester United.
That deal is thought to have been pushed further to competition by the arrival of Antony at Old Trafford after the Brazilian forward made the switch from Ajax for £86million.
Most Popular
-
1
Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland have appointed Tony Mowbray as head coach
-
2
Exclusive: Ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder not offered deal after Sunderland trial
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
-
4
Alex Neil breaks silence on shock Sunderland exit and why he moved to Stoke City
-
5
Ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss wanted Sunderland job as Rotherham United suffer major injury blow
The Black Cats are also pushing hard in their attempts to buy Abdoullah Ba, 19, from Le Havre in a move which is “almost done” according to The Athletic's Michael Walker.
And the loan-to-buy deal for 19-year-old PSG midfielder Edouard Michut looks to be back on. The trio are expected to be at the Stadium of Light tonight as Sunderland face Rotherham.