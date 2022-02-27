However, according to reports, Sunderland are among a number of teams who are interested in signing Stones.

Those include North East rivals Newcastle United alongside Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Watford while Championship teams Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are also interested.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the National League North with Guiseley this season.

The youngster has appeared for Crystal Palace’s under-18 recently with the London club impressed with his performance and captaincy of the team.

Aiden McGeady set for Sunderland exit

Sunderland are plotting Aiden McGeady’s Stadium of Light exit at the end of the season.

He started his career at Celtic – winning four league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup – before moving to Russian club Spartak Moscow in 2010.

McGeady moved to Everton in 2014 before being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

The Irishman then joined Sunderland under Simon Grayson in the summer of 2017 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 35-year-old attacker signed a one-year extension on Wearside last summer but has struggled for game time this campaign following an injury.

The Black Cats, according to The Sun, wish to trim their wage bill in the summer with McGeady currently one of the Black Cats’ highest earners.

It has also been reported that Lynden Gooch and Lee Burge could exit alongside McGeady in the summer with the trio’s contracts all set to expire.

