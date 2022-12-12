Three players score 5s in player ratings gallery as Sunderland squander lead and lose to West Brom
Sunderland faced West Brom at an icy Stadium of Light in the Championship this evening – but how did Tony Mowbray’s men fare?
The Black Cats knew a win would move the club up to seventh place with a win and move 10 points clear of the relegation spots.
In the first half, Sunderland took the lead through Manchester United loanee Amad, who converted the penalty he had helped win following a superb one-two with Luke O’Nien.
Former Celtic man Tom Rogic then levelled the scores for West Brom in the second half with a superb finish beating Anthony Patterson after much pressure from the Baggies. Daryl Dike then gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes left on the clock.
Here, we take a look at how each Sunderland player performed in our ratings gallery: