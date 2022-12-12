Sunderland faced West Brom at an icy Stadium of Light in the Championship this evening – but how did Tony Mowbray’s men fare?

The Black Cats knew a win would move the club up to seventh place with a win and move 10 points clear of the relegation spots.

In the first half, Sunderland took the lead through Manchester United loanee Amad, who converted the penalty he had helped win following a superb one-two with Luke O’Nien.

Former Celtic man Tom Rogic then levelled the scores for West Brom in the second half with a superb finish beating Anthony Patterson after much pressure from the Baggies. Daryl Dike then gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes left on the clock.

Here, we take a look at how each Sunderland player performed in our ratings gallery:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Claimed a few inviting crosses in the first half but could do little about the two goals. 6 Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Lynden Gooch - 6 A few heavy passes but saw out his defensive duties in the first half. Both of West Brom’s goals came down the opposite flank. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Luke O’Nien - 7 Excellent in the first half and kept Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante on the fringes. Continues to look suited to a centre-back role. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 6 Was booked in the first half after a foul on John Swift. Couldn’t stop Dike heading home the winner after a cross from the right. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales